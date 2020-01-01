 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blue Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Blue Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dab Society Extracts

Write a review
Dab Society Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Blue Widow Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Widow

Blue Widow

Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

About this brand

Dab Society Extracts Logo
Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.