  5. Luxury Versa Cartridge | Energize

Luxury Versa Cartridge | Energize

by Dabs Labs

About this product

Our luxury Versa pen is a true #HTFSE sauce cartridge. It comes packaged in a box & is handcrafted using high terpene fraction from our small batch live resin. This is infused with refined and molecularly distilled THC to create a true cannabis strain flavor, and a feeling that lets you take control. No cutting agents used ever! Our Energize cartridge is fruity & bold and best enjoyed in the morning. The strain used in this cartridge is Clementine, a heavy sativa strain, although the select live resin terpenes also affect mood.

About this strain

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.