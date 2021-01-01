Lust Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
by DabstractWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Washing Machine
Washing Machine by Ripper Seeds is a funky cut created by crossing Exodus Cheese with Bubba Kush. It emits a delicate aroma of moist earth and anise, with effects that lay heavily on the body. This strain’s stout physical effects are designed for heavyweight cannabis consumers and may overwhelm unseasoned smokers. It has a snappy 60-65 day flowering time, and the breeder recommends truncating its vegetative cycle due to its incredible desire to stretch. Washing Machine won 3rd Prize for Outdoor Flower at the 2017 THC Cup.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.