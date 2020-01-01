Cherry Cream Pie is the decadent indica-dominant hybrid offspring of Cherry Pie and Cookies and Cream. With pronounced OG undertones and hints of tartness and pine, Cherry Cream Pie’s terpene profile is half the experience. The strain’s calming effects permeate both mind and body, offering consumers carefree, mid-level sedation. Enjoy Cherry Cream Pie later in the day as couch-lock and appetite stimulation are two common side effects after consumption. This delicious strain will mellow aggravated muscles as well as minor aches and pains.