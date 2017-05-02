Dark Star
Cherry Cream Pie Cured Resin BHO Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Cherry Cream Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
45% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
29% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!