About this product

The Hawaiian Haze Delta 10 THC Cartridge is a cross between Hawaiian and Haze making it a staple Sativa blend for many. Upon inhale, fruity tropical notes mixed with exotic flowers will bring you right to a tropical vacation. Perfect for recreational use any time of day, Hawaiian Haze induces a trippy head buzz paired with energy and an uplifted mood. Hawaiian Haze is the perfect addition to your next gathering or for those busy days where things just need to get done. Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes