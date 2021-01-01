Hawaiian Haze Delta 10 THC Cartridge
The Hawaiian Haze Delta 10 THC Cartridge is a cross between Hawaiian and Haze making it a staple Sativa blend for many. Upon inhale, fruity tropical notes mixed with exotic flowers will bring you right to a tropical vacation. Perfect for recreational use any time of day, Hawaiian Haze induces a trippy head buzz paired with energy and an uplifted mood. Hawaiian Haze is the perfect addition to your next gathering or for those busy days where things just need to get done. Suggested use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate and terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
