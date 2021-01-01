 Loading…

Sativa

Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC Cartridge

by Delta Effex

Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC Cartridge

About this product

The Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC Cartridge is born on the islands of Hawaii. This high-flying Sativa blend will have you sipping Pina Coladas on the beach in no time! Maui Wowie brings your tastebuds a sweet pineapple taste which adds to the beauty of this strain. Because it is a Sativa, expect to have your head floating in the clouds with a high-energy euphoria. This strain is best enjoyed when going outside to explore nature and enjoy the sunshine.

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

