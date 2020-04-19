 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dawg Cookies

by Dicot Farms

4.17
Dicot Farms Cannabis Flower Dawg Cookies

Dawg Cookies by Dicot Farms

4.17

Jewishham99

Stuff hits hard but my nose gets super congested

HoreTitCulturist

It's Really strong.. Body stone - Music sounds Amazing! Being out in Nature feels Great.. 😊 I would Defo recommend that is strain to Anyone who Wants to Feel uplifted but Grounded in a Higher Reality ! 😍 9/10 xx 😴

About this strain

Cookie Dawg

Cookie Dawg

With the same genetics as GMO Cookies, Cookie Dawg is a phenotype of the classic Chemdog and GSC strains. With a potent high, strong chemical terps, and a sweet nutty cookie influence, this strain will put you in a strong state of euphoria.

 

About this brand

Using all-organic cultivation methods, Dicot Farms is committed to providing the finest organically grown cannabis.