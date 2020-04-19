Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dawg Cookies by Dicot Farms
on April 19th, 2020
Stuff hits hard but my nose gets super congested
on April 17th, 2020
It's Really strong.. Body stone - Music sounds Amazing! Being out in Nature feels Great.. 😊 I would Defo recommend that is strain to Anyone who Wants to Feel uplifted but Grounded in a Higher Reality ! 😍 9/10 xx 😴
on December 1st, 2019
Has my body relaxed and mind clear.
With the same genetics as GMO Cookies, Cookie Dawg is a phenotype of the classic Chemdog and GSC strains. With a potent high, strong chemical terps, and a sweet nutty cookie influence, this strain will put you in a strong state of euphoria.