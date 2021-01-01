 Loading…

  5. Apple Gelato - Disposable Pen 0.6g
Apple Gelato - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

Dime Industries Vaping Vape Pens Apple Gelato - Disposable Pen 0.6g

APPLE GELATO - This flavor profile is a Gelato 33 and Sour Apple IBL cross, a true hybrid strain. Apple Gelato is reminiscent of your grandma’s apple pie, leaving you happy and mellow while providing a focused high. This uplifting flavor profile is perfect for any occasion. Pick up yours at an authorized Dime Industries retailer. Genetics: Gelato 33 x Sour Apple IBL Effects: Happy, Mellow, Focused Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

Apple Gelato

