Apple Gelato - Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Dime Industries
About this product
APPLE GELATO - This flavor profile is a Gelato 33 and Sour Apple IBL cross, a true hybrid strain. Apple Gelato is reminiscent of your grandma’s apple pie, leaving you happy and mellow while providing a focused high. This uplifting flavor profile is perfect for any occasion. Pick up yours at an authorized Dime Industries retailer. Genetics: Gelato 33 x Sour Apple IBL Effects: Happy, Mellow, Focused Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
About this brand
Dime Industries
About this strain
Apple Gelato
