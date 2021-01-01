 Loading…

MANGO DIESEL - This flavor profile is a combination of Sour Diesel, crossed with Mango, giving an energetic buzz.The combination of sweet mango and tropical flavors make this flavor profile unlike anything you’ve tasted. Able to calm the nerves while giving a boost of creative energy, it’s great for focusing on projects. Our freshest drop is guaranteed to be a new favorite addition to your collection. Mango Diesel is available at licensed Dime Industries retailers. Genetics: Mango x Sour Diesel Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Focused Prevalent Terpenes: Terpenolol, Beta Caryophyllene

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

Maui Mango Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Maui Wowie and Brooklyn Mango bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. The Maui Waui father was sourced from Lower Nāhiku Maui, while the mother is Dr. Underground’s Brooklyn Mango. Their combination results in a flavorful mix of sweet mango and tropical flavors that invigorate the senses and uplift your mood.

