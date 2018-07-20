About this product

MANGO DIESEL - This flavor profile is a combination of Sour Diesel, crossed with Mango, giving an energetic buzz.The combination of sweet mango and tropical flavors make this flavor profile unlike anything you’ve tasted. Able to calm the nerves while giving a boost of creative energy, it’s great for focusing on projects. Our freshest drop is guaranteed to be a new favorite addition to your collection. Mango Diesel is available at licensed Dime Industries retailers.



Genetics: Mango x Sour Diesel

Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Focused

Prevalent Terpenes: Terpenolol, Beta Caryophyllene