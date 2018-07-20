Dime Industries
MANGO DIESEL - This flavor profile is a combination of Sour Diesel, crossed with Mango, giving an energetic buzz.The combination of sweet mango and tropical flavors make this flavor profile unlike anything you’ve tasted. Able to calm the nerves while giving a boost of creative energy, it’s great for focusing on projects. Our freshest drop is guaranteed to be a new favorite addition to your collection. Mango Diesel is available at licensed Dime Industries retailers.
Genetics: Mango x Sour Diesel
Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Focused
Prevalent Terpenes: Terpenolol, Beta Caryophyllene
Maui Mango Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
26% of people say it helps with fatigue
