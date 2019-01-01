About this product

The world’s first pop up book about cannabis! Dimensional Cannabis is a pop up book covering various aspects of cannabis culture. Produced and published by Poposition Press, the book is illustrated by Mike Giant with art direction from Kevin Steele. With six beautifully illustrated pop up spreads, this is sure to light up your book collection! The Collector’s Edition of Dimensional Cannabis includes: The book with six pop up spreads and gold foil casewrap Collector’s Edition foil stamped slipcase in green bookcloth 1 Free 2″ Dimensional Cannabis pin (your choice of 3 colors) Pack of 4 Stickers Set of 3 Pins ‘Dope’ Art Print on Hemp Paper ‘Gramps’ Art Print on Hemp Paper ‘Gurus’ etched joint case by Elevate Accessories A discounted pre-order price of $240 ($35 Off)