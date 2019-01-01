About this product

Dimensional Cannabis is a pop up book covering various aspects of cannabis culture. Produced and published by Poposition Press, the book is illustrated by Mike Giant with art direction from Kevin Steele. With six beautifully illustrated pop up spreads, this is sure to light up your book collection! The pages in Dimensional Cannabis are: • Paraphernalia designed by Ray Marshall • Anatomy of Cannabis designed by David A. Carter • Cannabis History designed by SImon Arizpe • Medical Marijuana designed by Isabel Uria • Cannabis Cultivation designed by Roger Culbertson • Cannabis Culture designed by Kevin Steele The standard edition of Dimensional Cannabis includes: • The book with six pop up spreads • Free 2″ Dimensional Cannabis pin (your choice of 3 colors) • A discounted pre-order price of just $42.00 IMPORTANT: THIS IS A PRE-ORDER. All books and pre-order items will ship together. Estimated delivery is Fall of 2019. All pre-order customers will be sent periodic email production updates. Add on items available too! Stickers, enamel pins, prints, apparel and custom joint cases!