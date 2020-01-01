 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Clementine Hater Tears 1g
Sativa

Clementine Hater Tears 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Write a review
Dirty Arm Farm Concentrates Solvent Clementine Hater Tears 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hater Tears represents the Farm’s pinnacle of extract purity, using a slow, ultra-clean single-solvent process.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

Dirty Arm Farm Logo
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!