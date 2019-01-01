STRAWBERRY DIESEL - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked
by Discreetly BakedWrite a review
$65.00MSRP
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Strawberry Diesel
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.