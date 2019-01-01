About this product

These gummies are fire! Our new Berry Blaze sativa-dominant gummies are an assorted pack of three delicious berry flavors: red raspberry, blue raspberry, and wild strawberry. These handcrafted treats are gluten free and perfect for anyone looking for a great taste and consistent dosing. • Our gummies are handmade and fully infused • Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy • Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too