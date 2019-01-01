 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Berry Blaze Gummies - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

These gummies are fire! Our new Berry Blaze sativa-dominant gummies are an assorted pack of three delicious berry flavors: red raspberry, blue raspberry, and wild strawberry. These handcrafted treats are gluten free and perfect for anyone looking for a great taste and consistent dosing. • Our gummies are handmade and fully infused • Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy • Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.