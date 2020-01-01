 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Birthday Cake White Chocolate Bar - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Who thought classic vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles could get any better? Throw in the delightful effects of a little THC and we have really upped the ante on a nostalgic classic. Rainbow sprinkles, frosting flavors and creamy white chocolate come together with the perfect amount of THC. This bar is worth waiting a year for…or at least until you can get to your nearest dispensary. *Also available in 200 MG per bar and 16 MG per serving in select markets* -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Powdered Milk, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Non Pareils (Sugar, Dextrin, Starch, Titanium Dioxide, Confectioner’s Glaze, Carnauba Wax, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Red #3, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, FD&C Yellow #6), Natural Cake Flavor, THC Oil.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.