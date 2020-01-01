Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Who thought classic vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles could get any better? Throw in the delightful effects of a little THC and we have really upped the ante on a nostalgic classic. Rainbow sprinkles, frosting flavors and creamy white chocolate come together with the perfect amount of THC. This bar is worth waiting a year for…or at least until you can get to your nearest dispensary. *Also available in 200 MG per bar and 16 MG per serving in select markets* -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Powdered Milk, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Non Pareils (Sugar, Dextrin, Starch, Titanium Dioxide, Confectioner’s Glaze, Carnauba Wax, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Red #3, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, FD&C Yellow #6), Natural Cake Flavor, THC Oil.
