1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
When you’ve got places to go and things to do, Orange Awakening Mints provide a great, low, consistent dosage and fit discreetly into your pocket. They’re formulated with Siberian ginseng, ginkgo, matcha and orange oil to help enhance your alertness and increase your stamina. - Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose - Sold in child-resistant blister packs - 16, 5 mg THC mints per package - Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation - Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on January 4th, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed these mints. They're great for microdosing. I have ADHD and I take 1/2 of one to focus and calm my mind, works like a charm. The orange flavor could be more intense but otherwise an enjoyable product.
on May 18th, 2019
I love awakening orange zest, great to take along for places you cant fire one up...
on November 17th, 2018
I'm honestly shocked that no one has rated this product before me. 1 star is a generous rating from me considering how bad this edible was. I tried it in Las Vegas in November 2017. I had no experience at the time with edibles, but it nearly put me off trying anything at all ever again. The taste was slightly minty with a heavy dose of weed. You could have obtained the same flavor by just chewing up some ground bud and tossing in an orange tic-tac. I would absolutely never try this edible again if I personally had to pay for it. I can say that I have had some good experience with the Dixie company, so I'd still give them a shot again, but not whist buying mints.