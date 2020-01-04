slms2fam on November 17th, 2018

I'm honestly shocked that no one has rated this product before me. 1 star is a generous rating from me considering how bad this edible was. I tried it in Las Vegas in November 2017. I had no experience at the time with edibles, but it nearly put me off trying anything at all ever again. The taste was slightly minty with a heavy dose of weed. You could have obtained the same flavor by just chewing up some ground bud and tossing in an orange tic-tac. I would absolutely never try this edible again if I personally had to pay for it. I can say that I have had some good experience with the Dixie company, so I'd still give them a shot again, but not whist buying mints.