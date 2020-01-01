 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Calming Crunchies - 3mg - Bite-size CBD Calming Dog Treats - Peanut Butter

Calming Crunchies - 3mg - Bite-size CBD Calming Dog Treats - Peanut Butter

by Dope Dog

Write a review
Dope Dog Pets Pet Treats Calming Crunchies - 3mg - Bite-size CBD Calming Dog Treats - Peanut Butter

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Meet our most popular treat, Calming Crunchies, now available in bite-size! Bite-size treats are made with the same small batch recipe as the original Calming Crunchies. Perfect for small breed dosing or daily supplementing! Made with CBD from organic hemp, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement. Supportive formula: Separation anxiety Aggressive behavior Inflammation Arthritis Joint pain Epilepsy Aging Cancer Product Information: Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc. Approximately 3mg of active CBD in each treat CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp Non-psychoactive and safe for pets 3rd party Lab Tested Limited, all-natural ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean 100% vegan and wheat free Made in the USA 7oz (198g) Ingredients: Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, CBD isolate, rosemary extract. 3rd party lab test results Suggested Serving: You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is 1 full biscuit. Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dope Dog Logo
Dope Dog CBD Treats, Oils and Topicals designed for your pets