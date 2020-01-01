About this product

Meet our most popular treat, Calming Crunchies, now available in bite-size! Bite-size treats are made with the same small batch recipe as the original Calming Crunchies. Perfect for small breed dosing or daily supplementing! Made with CBD from organic hemp, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement. Supportive formula: Separation anxiety Aggressive behavior Inflammation Arthritis Joint pain Epilepsy Aging Cancer Product Information: Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc. Approximately 3mg of active CBD in each treat CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp Non-psychoactive and safe for pets 3rd party Lab Tested Limited, all-natural ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean 100% vegan and wheat free Made in the USA 7oz (198g) Ingredients: Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, CBD isolate, rosemary extract. 3rd party lab test results Suggested Serving: You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is 1 full biscuit. Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed