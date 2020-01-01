Murkle by OBSoul is the accidental genetic pairing of an M-39 mother and a Purple Urkle father. OBSoul noted the strain’s fast vegetation cycle and an abundance of rock-hard colas mature over the plant’s lifecycle. Murkle’s aroma and flavor are that of grape candy, speaking to its paternal genetics, even though this phenotype does not share that strain’s purple hue. Enjoy Murkle later in the day to maximize its indica-dominant effects.