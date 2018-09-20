Dope Nailz Lacquer
Murkle
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
Murkle effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!