Logo for the brand Dope Nailz Lacquer

Dope Nailz Lacquer

Murkle

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD

Murkle effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!