Indica

3 184 reviews

M-39

M-39

The offspring of Northern Lights #5 and Skunk #1, M-39 is a difficult crop to grow properly. However, when grown correctly, the M-39 strain has a fruity and lemon taste with many trichomes and very visible crystals. The buds are very compact, heavy, and dense. Its flowering time is about 45 days.

Effects

Happy 42%
Relaxed 41%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 38%
Euphoric 31%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 15%
Depression 14%
Dry mouth 52%
Dry eyes 35%
Headache 20%
Paranoid 17%
Dizzy 16%

Reviews

184

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
M-39
First strain child
Quebec Gold
child
Second strain child
Murkle
child

