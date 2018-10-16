The offspring of Northern Lights #5 and Skunk #1, M-39 is a difficult crop to grow properly. However, when grown correctly, the M-39 strain has a fruity and lemon taste with many trichomes and very visible crystals. The buds are very compact, heavy, and dense. Its flowering time is about 45 days.
