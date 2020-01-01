God's Gift CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Double Delicious
About this product
Double Delicious Pure Co2 oil is made using only the BEST FLOWER and refined with a proprietary process developed by our lab technicians. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!
About this strain
God's Gift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.