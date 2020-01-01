 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. God's Gift CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

God's Gift CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Cartridges God's Gift CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Double Delicious Pure Co2 oil is made using only the BEST FLOWER and refined with a proprietary process developed by our lab technicians. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA