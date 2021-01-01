 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Magoo Extract 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's Concentrates Solvent Blue Magoo Extract 1g

Blue Magoo Extract with 12% Terps

Blue Magoo

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

