Moon Drops #6 Pre-Roll 1g

by Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's Cannabis Pre-rolls Moon Drops #6 Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Moon Drops

Archive Seed Bank crossed Purple Urkle and Do-Si-Dos to get Moon Drops. The buds have purple and green hues that shine through a thick layer of trichomes. This new purple cultivar is as tasty as it is pretty, with a wine-grape aroma and slight notes of incense and sweet flowers.

About this brand

