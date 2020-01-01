 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower

Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower

by Dr. Strains CBD

Write a review
Dr. Strains CBD Cannabis Flower Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Strain Sour Space Candy Haze hemp flower is boasting over 18% CBD! At only $24.99 for a 1/2oz, this offer can’t be missed! Hand Trimmed! Origin Bred in Oregon, Sour Space Candy hemp flower is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses include Sour Tsunami. Nose Sour Space Candy Hemp Flower has a Sour Diesel nose with dense buds that are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green flakes. With a high terpene profile Sour Space Candy’s might be your new go to hemp strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Dr. Strains CBD Logo
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!