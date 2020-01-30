zakazn
on January 30th, 2020
Very nice Sativa and lemony taste
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear Lynwood Lemonade is a high end THC distillate that tests approximately 90%. The 1 gram cartridge is manufactured with a multi-step method of cannabis purification, infused with all natural terpenes.
on January 11th, 2020
Put the cartridge on my battery and........Nothing!🤔 Grabbed another battery and.........Nothing Again!..... I don’t know what went wrong here, but I’m not getting a pull at all, air is flowing, but the coil is not heating. What can it be? Someone, Anyone..............help! -Mark
on November 17th, 2019
My cartridge doesn’t work. How can I get a replacement?
Thank you for your purchase. We are a licensed brand that only distributes to licensed facilities only! If you would like to email us to further assist you please send to moni@zodiaksmoonrock.com Thank you, Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Customer Care
