With tastes and aromas comparable to the Hawaiian soft drink, this 75/25 sativa-dominant hybrid crosses Forbidden Fruit x Purple Punch.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.