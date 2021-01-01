 Loading…

3.5G Delta-8 Infused Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

by DRIP Cannabinoids

About this product

3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in the luscious farmland of Kentucky. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.

About this brand

DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

