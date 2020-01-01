About this product
DRO Heavy Hitter long sleeve shirt has large olympic style graphic on the backside with a smaller decoration on the front left chest panel. Relaxed fit Crew neck, longer body, cuffed sleeves, split detail at sides, slight drop at back Heavy weight, 5.9 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle bottom hem, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
About this strain
Gucci OG
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.