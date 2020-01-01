 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DS1000R

by Dry Sift Solutions

$6,900.00MSRP

About this product

Our patented, rotary driven, double pass-over system offers the most gentle agitation, providing the cleanest and highest quality sift available through a mechanical process. With three interchangeable screen sets of different micron sizes included, both quantity and quality are at your discretion. Each machine is hand built in the USA using the highest quality US manufactured steel and finished with delicate pine and maple wood accents. To operate simply add material directly on the top screen or into the hopper, turn the machine on and watch your material rain down trichomes onto the glass below.

About this brand

At Dry Sift Solutions we manufacture the "DS1000R", a streamlined, solvent-free, trichome extraction machine. The "DS1000R" produces the cleanest and highest quality dry sift available through a mechanical process. To do this, we focused on the gentle agitation of plant material by combining decades of trichome collection knowledge with patented gold sluicing technology. Hand made in La Pine, Oregon and built with USA high grade materials, our machine is one of a kind. The "DS1000R" can be used for personal or commercial extraction, processing up to 40lbs of material per hour. Whether the collected product is to be used for baking, rosin production, or the simple desire for high-grade kif, we know you'll be pleased with what the "DS1000R" can do for you.