Logo for the brand Dry Sift Solutions

Dry Sift Solutions

DS1000R

About this product

Our patented, rotary driven, double pass-over system offers the most gentle agitation, providing the cleanest and highest quality sift available through a mechanical process. With three interchangeable screen sets of different micron sizes included, both quantity and quality are at your discretion. Each machine is hand built in the USA using the highest quality US manufactured steel and finished with delicate pine and maple wood accents. To operate simply add material directly on the top screen or into the hopper, turn the machine on and watch your material rain down trichomes onto the glass below.
