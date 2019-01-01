 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Durban Poison

Durban Poison

by Dutch Passion

Write a review
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Durban Poison

Buy Here

About this product

Dutch Passion original Durban Poison® is a classic outdoor and indoor variety, tough enough for outdoor growing in extreme Northern/Southern latitudes. She was brought to Holland from South Africa and was inbred over many years during the 70’s. With each generation Durban Poison® became increasingly adapted to the windy and rainy conditions of Northern Europe. During the breeding process some unknown indica genetics have been crossed with Durban. Durban may initially show wide indica style leaves but the growth pattern allows the sativa dominance to show by the end with long blooms pierced by slim sativa-style leaves. Durban Poison® is ready to harvest after 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors she can reach 2-3 metres tall and is harvested around the start of Autumn. With enough root space Durban develops strong side branches which will carry heavy resinous blooms. The plant development, harvest appearance and energising, uplifting high are typically sativa. Durban Poison® has a spicy, hazy taste with hints of aniseed, liquorice and cloves. The buds are often dark green and resistant to mold and pests. Very potent and consistent with good yields.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.