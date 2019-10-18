Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion original Durban Poison® is a classic outdoor and indoor variety, tough enough for outdoor growing in extreme Northern/Southern latitudes. She was brought to Holland from South Africa and was inbred over many years during the 70’s. With each generation Durban Poison® became increasingly adapted to the windy and rainy conditions of Northern Europe. During the breeding process some unknown indica genetics have been crossed with Durban. Durban may initially show wide indica style leaves but the growth pattern allows the sativa dominance to show by the end with long blooms pierced by slim sativa-style leaves.
Durban Poison® is ready to harvest after 8-9 weeks indoors. Outdoors she can reach 2-3 metres tall and is harvested around the start of Autumn. With enough root space Durban develops strong side branches which will carry heavy resinous blooms. The plant development, harvest appearance and energising, uplifting high are typically sativa. Durban Poison® has a spicy, hazy taste with hints of aniseed, liquorice and cloves. The buds are often dark green and resistant to mold and pests. Very potent and consistent with good yields.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
