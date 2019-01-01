 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Think Fast

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Think Fast

About this product

Dutch Passion are proud to present the non-autoflowering version of the legendary Think Different. Think Fast® was created by crossing Think Different AutoFem with a specially selected cutting of the Dutch Passion classic Power Plant® in the search of new AutoFem genetics. The first generation offspring, which is normally used for further breeding, was let flowering and gave surprisingly good results. When crossing an autoflowering variety with a traditional photoperiod variety, none of this offspring will be autoflowering. The Dutch Passion geneticists discovered that these non autoflowering plants, which carry the recessive autoflowering gene are significantly faster than their photoperiod parents. Think Fast® still needs a 12/12 light system to start flowering, but grows bigger and taller in a faster way. With this feature it becomes possible to grow big, potent, photoperiod strains with almost the speed of an autoflower. Think Fast® can be grown outdoors and indoors and will reach the height of a photoperiod strain, but will be ready to harvest a few weeks earlier. Think Fast® inherited the overwhelming big yields from our classic strain Power Plant and is almost as fast and easy to grow as the legend Think Different.

About this strain

Think Different

Think Different

Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.

 

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.