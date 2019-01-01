About this product

Purple Dream is a wonderful cross of GDP and Blue Dream. A premium phenotype of Purple Dream will produce a very flavorful berry and floral taste as well as provide the user with an uplifting feeling. Dutchie’s Purple Dream has been lab tested at over 24.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Purple Dream Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.