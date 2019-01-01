About this product

Sour Willie is produced by crossing Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson and the result is the perfect daytime sativa. A premium phenotype of Sour Willie will produce very dense and light colored buds that have a strong diesel taste and potent effect. Consumers will find Sour Willie to be the perfect daytime strain due to its uplifting effects. Dutchie’s Sour Willie has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Sour WIllie Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.