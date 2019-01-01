 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sour Willie Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Sour Willie Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

About this product

Sour Willie is produced by crossing Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson and the result is the perfect daytime sativa. A premium phenotype of Sour Willie will produce very dense and light colored buds that have a strong diesel taste and potent effect. Consumers will find Sour Willie to be the perfect daytime strain due to its uplifting effects. Dutchie’s Sour Willie has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Sour WIllie Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this strain

Sour Willie

Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.