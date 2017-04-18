ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 133 reviews

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is a mostly sativa cannabis strain that is lauded for its euphoric, creative effects. The plants are sativa in their growing characteristics and should flower between 10 and 14 weeks. Flowers will be large but somewhat dense. Winner of the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup in the sativa category, Willie Nelson has a fan base to rival its namesake’s. Consumers love that this strain leaves them clear-headed, allowing them to perform artistic or social activities.

Effects

96 people reported 699 effects
Uplifted 66%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 59%
Creative 56%
Energetic 36%
Stress 46%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

133

Avatar for rentonHIGHlands
Member since 2012
Very uplifting. Color: dark green, almost grey-ish. I have severe depression and suicidal ideations, this is a AMAZING bud for depression. No others have worked like this one for me. was very happy and laughing, not long lasting but what an amazing stone. dense buds for a Sativa which is always a +...
Reported
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Oman2525
Member since 2014
Willie Nelson is probably my favorite sativa strain. I smoked it right before going hiking with my friend and the euphoric/relaxing/joyous feeling that this strain gave me were just the perfect mix to make that hike one of my most memorable and enjoyable hikes. This strain is both great to smoke al...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for sywi
Member since 2017
Whoah. Whoaaeeeyah! YEE-HAWWW!! That is the sound of a 52-year-old, hypertensive, perpetually fearful, pain-wracked, morose and menopausal medical patient about 10 minutes after two hits off a small bowl of Willie N. (Note: Do you even take hits off a bowl? I mean, if you sense it would be unwise t...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrFadedGlory
Member since 2015
Wow! 3 fat bowls and I am definitely feeling focused yet super high. Now if I can only figure out what to do...hmmm. Focused confusion may be more appropriate. I think I will go out for some biscuits and gravy.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for OM1OM
Member since 2016
Also found labeled as Black Willie. This strain provides clear euphoric highs and transcendent consciousness. Often a rolling effect where you get higher and higher. Found creativity enhanced and increased sensory (particularly audial) acuity. Laughing, joyous and very productive times await. ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Strain
Willie Nelson
First strain child
Sour Willie
child
Second strain child
West Coast Willie
child

Products with Willie Nelson

