Tangerine Power Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Tangerine Power is a fantastic hybrid from Sin City Seeds made by crossing Agent Orange with Blue Power. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Power will produce an orange citrus taste as well as deliver a very relaxing high to the user. Dutchie’s Tangerine Power has been lab tested at over 21.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Tangerine Power Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Tangerine Power
Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.