About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left. Available in : 0.5gx2 Bulk
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.