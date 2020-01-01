Earth Extracts strives to produce the highest quality medication at the most affordable price. Using a sub-zero hydrocarbon extraction technique, Earth Extracts provides strong, pure and flavorful concentrates. We offer a variety of concentrates, including shatter, budder, sugar wax, crumble, live resin sauce, distillate, and distillate vapes. All products are lab tested for potency, terpenes, and residual solvents to ensure the utmost purity. Earth Extracts is proud to offer the finest concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. Earth Extracts began as a brand in early 2015, sprung as an offshoot of Tucson's Earth’s Healing Dispensary, originally founded in 2013. The founders of Earth Extracts wanted to create a line of concentrates that offered clean and potent products while retaining the highest terpene percentage. Their mission is to provide the purest cannabis concentrates for those looking for a cleaner, potent and more discrete form of medicating. Earth Extracts creates all of their concentrates using a sub-zero hydrocarbon extraction. Using their in-house organic flowers as source material, their concentrate remains pesteside free. Earth Extracts also offers a wide selection of cannabinoid distillate products. They cary their EarthVape pens in a variety of strains, using 100% organic terpenes. EarthGold is a raw distillate mixed with organic, analytical grade terpenes, packaged in an all glass syringe. Their products are free of any residual solvents and proudly standing as one of the most flavorful line of cannabis extracts available in Arizona. To assure their patients cleanest possible products, Earth Extracts uses third party labs to test each of their concentrates at multiple facilities using only "HPLC" to confirm for potency, terpenes, residual solvents, or contaminants.