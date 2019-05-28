About this strain
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!