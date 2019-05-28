Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.