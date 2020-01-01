 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Master Kush

by East Fork Cultivars

East Fork Cultivars Cannabis Flower Master Kush

About this product

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

East Fork Cultivars Logo
Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017