Bred by The Vault Seed Bank, Koolato is a cross between Face on Fire, GSC, and Gelato #33. Buds come in a rich dark purple color that contrasts beautifully with the stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Buds are bulbous and dense and emanate a smooth citrus aroma. Koolato’s effects are usually relaxed with a clean sense of euphoria, making it great for good company after a long day of work or activity.