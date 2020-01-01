 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)

Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)

by Eel River Organics

Write a review
Eel River Organics Concentrates Cartridges Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)
Eel River Organics Concentrates Cartridges Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)
Eel River Organics Concentrates Cartridges Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)
Eel River Organics Concentrates Cartridges Nectar - Citrus Sap (Sativa)

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pair this Sativa blend with a quiet evening and put the do not disturb sign on the door. This euphoric mix carries a pungent layer of refreshing orange and citrus that rolls off the tongue, orchestrated by our farmers pledge to grow the most aromatic terpenes under the sun and stars. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Eel River Organics Logo
The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.