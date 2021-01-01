Eighty Six Brand - Orange Bang Delta-8 Gummies
What better way to enjoy a fruit and cream delight than with Orange Bang? Sweet navel oranges coupled with a light, yet bold cream finish are what's waiting for you. 300MG Delta-8 THC | 30MG per Gummy Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #6, and Delta-8 (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
