YES! You read that correctly. This rare pipe is handmade in the USA and features a stash jar built into a spoon pipe. Running low on your stash within the bowl, no worries! Just pop the cork top and refill! This is a one of a kind piece that just hit the market. This will turn even the season smoker's head! (smoke does not enter the stash container) --Approximately 5.5" Spoon Pipe --Cork Top --Thick Glass --Stash Jar in the Middle --Subtle Light Turquoise Color
