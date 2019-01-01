 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo

Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo

by Elevated Stash

Write a review
Elevated Stash Smoking Bowl Pieces Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo
Elevated Stash Smoking Bowl Pieces Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo
Elevated Stash Smoking Bowl Pieces Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo

$44.99MSRP

About this product

YES! You read that correctly. This rare pipe is handmade in the USA and features a stash jar built into a spoon pipe. Running low on your stash within the bowl, no worries! Just pop the cork top and refill! This is a one of a kind piece that just hit the market. This will turn even the season smoker's head! (smoke does not enter the stash container) --Approximately 5.5" Spoon Pipe --Cork Top --Thick Glass --Stash Jar in the Middle --Subtle Light Turquoise Color

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Elevated Stash Logo
Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated