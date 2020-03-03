 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elevation Terpenes Entourage Full Spectrum Pack

by Elevation Terpenes

5.01
$120.00MSRP

About this product

This listing includes one 10 mL bottles of each of the terpenes we have to offer. The following terpenes are included in this listing Myrcene Beta Caryophyllene Terpinolene D-Limonene Alpha Pinene Humulene Linalool Nerolidol Delta-3-Carene Valencene Camphene Fenchol Eucalyptol Cymene Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

manny1221

love these. Limonene and alpha pinane are my favorites

About this brand

Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!