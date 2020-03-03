Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
$45.00MSRP
This is a combination of four of our most popular relaxing terpenes. The following terpenes are included in this listing Myrcene Beta Caryophyllene Terpinolene Linalool Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products. Ingredients: Pure Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Linalool *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% THC.
on March 3rd, 2020
Hadn't tried pure terpenes before but this are very impressive. Nice pure smell and they emailed me the lab analysis. I use a few drops in some sauce and make my own carts. I would recommend this company
on September 11th, 2019
Excellent terpenes! I found these on amazon and was very impressed with the quality of the product. Label looks like it could have come from doterra. The oils are very potent and have lasted me a long time. I will be back to purchase more when I run out