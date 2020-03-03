 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elevation Terpenes Relaxation Four Pack (Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene, Terpinolene)

by Elevation Terpenes

About this product

This is a combination of four of our most popular relaxing terpenes. The following terpenes are included in this listing Myrcene Beta Caryophyllene Terpinolene Linalool Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products. Ingredients: Pure Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Linalool *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% THC.

manny1221

Hadn't tried pure terpenes before but this are very impressive. Nice pure smell and they emailed me the lab analysis. I use a few drops in some sauce and make my own carts. I would recommend this company

samK420

Excellent terpenes! I found these on amazon and was very impressed with the quality of the product. Label looks like it could have come from doterra. The oils are very potent and have lasted me a long time. I will be back to purchase more when I run out

Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!