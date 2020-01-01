 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 0.75g
Hybrid

Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Eleven Eleven

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chocolate Hashberry

Chocolate Hashberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

About this brand

Eleven Eleven Logo